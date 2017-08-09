Man Charged With Murdering Brother of L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas in 1981

Posted 10:30 PM, August 9, 2017, by

Authorities have arrested and charged a man accused of killing the brother of Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas 36 years ago in South L.A., the district attorney’s office confirmed Wednesday.

L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas speaks during a 2015 meeting. (Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Michael Anthony Locklin, 61, was charged last week with the 1981 murder of Michael Thomas, according to a felony complaint filed in court. The complaint alleges Locklin killed Thomas during a robbery.

Greg Risling, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, confirmed the victim was Ridley-Thomas’ brother.

Locklin is scheduled to be arraigned later this month, Risling said. Jail records showed he was being held without bail.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.