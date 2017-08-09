Man Found Stabbed to Death at Las Palmas Park in San Fernando

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for clues following a deadly stabbing at Las Palmas Park in San Fernando Tuesday night.

San Fernando police responded to a “person down” call at the park located in the 500 block of South Huntington Street about 9:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man on the ground behind the park’s softball fields.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had suffered at least one stab wound to his body, according to the news release.

No information regarding the attacker, who remains outstanding, was immediately available.

The Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).