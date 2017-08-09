Mommy Makeover With ‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The star of Real Housewives of New Jersey and Owner of EnvyByMG.com Melissa Gorga joined us live to talk about the show and give 3 moms a makeover with clothing from her boutique Envy by Melissa Gorga. For more information on Melissa and her boutique, visit her website.

For more information on Housewives of New Jersey, click HERE.

And finally a big big thank you to Courtney Semerad and Tytianna Gaeta for glamming up the moms this morning. For more information on makeup artist Courtney Semerad you can follow her on instagram @CCOURT_LS . For more information on hairstylist Tytianna Gaeta you can follow her on instagram @hairby_tytianna.