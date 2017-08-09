O.C. Officials Seek Help in Identifying Additional Victims of Rape Suspect

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying potential additional victims of a man accused of raping two teenagers, officials announced Wednesday.

Alejandro Hernandez Garcia, 41, of San Juan Capistrano faces, counts of forcible rape, sodomy by force, rape by use of drug, sexual penetration by foreign object and forcible oral copulation.

Garcia is accused of approaching a 16-year-old girl in San Juan Capistrano on July 13, 2016 and sexually assaulting her after pulling her into a garage, officials said.

On Aug. 18, he is suspected of going up to a 19-year-old woman who was lost in Santa Ana, giving her an alcoholic beverage laced with an illegal drug and sexually assaulting the victim in the back seat of his car.

He apparently returned to the first victim’s neighborhood almost a year later, when she recognized him and alerted the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Garcia was arrested on Aug. 1. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 18 and faces 98 years to life in prison, according to the DA’s office.

Anyone with additional information or who believes they have been a victim can call Supervising Investigator Eric Wiseman at 714-347-8794.