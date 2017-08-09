3 lanes of SB 5 Freeway shut down in Sylmar after man getting out of vehicle repeatedly struck, killed

Parking on an L.A. Parkway? Prepare to Be Ticketed

Los Angeles officials will begin cracking down next week on a wave of renegade parking across the city, more than five years after first turning a blind eye to the practice.

After a five-year hiatus, Los Angeles parking officers will resume ticketing drivers whose cars are parked on the grassy area between the sidewalk and the curb. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Starting Monday, L.A. parking officers will begin ticketing cars parked on the stretch of public land between the sidewalk and the street, the transportation department said.

Those slivers of land — called parkways or berms — have become popular de facto parking places in neighborhoods where street spaces are at a premium. The practice has destroyed grass, plantings and curbs in dense, central neighborhoods such as Westlake, East Hollywood and Koreatown.

The City Council suspended the policy in 2011, after being sued multiple times over alleged violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

