× Released Convicted Child Molester Lives in Fresno County Motel After Nearly 1,800 Possible Homes for Him Were Rejected

A convicted child predator, whose proposed home was destroyed in a suspicious fire, has been released and is living in motels in Fresno County.

Jeffrey Snyder, 61, was released Monday from Coalinga State Hospital and placed in the custody of Liberty Healthcare, according to the Fresno County district attorney’s office.

Liberty, the contractor hired to supervise Snyder 24 hours a day, and the California Department of State Hospitals looked at 1,749 homes in Fresno County as possible residences for him.

But none of the homes were deemed suitable for Snyder, a sexually violent predator convicted seven times of molesting children, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. With few options remaining, authorities had to house Snyder in motels.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.