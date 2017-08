We Care Wednesday at the OC Fair- School Supply Drive

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa for WE CARE WEDNESDAY at the OC Fair for today’s discount deal (one of many at the fair). Today, is WE CARE WEDNESDAY, that means folks bringing school supplies valued at $5.00 or more (receipt required) will receive FREE OC Fair admission and one FREE Carnival Ride ticket. PLEASE NOTE: THIS OFFER IS GOOD BETWEEN THE HOURS OF NOON AND THREE PM TODAY ONLY!!!

Proceeds benefit the non-profit organization Share Our Selves.

We Care Wednesday: Share Our Selves

2017 OC Fair

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

(714) 708-1500