Woman Shot to Death in Glendale Identified
A woman who was shot to death in Glendale Tuesday night has been identified, officials announced Wednesday.
Hye Soon Oh, 67, was found lying in a vehicle inside an carport area of an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue about 8:40 p.m.
She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.
A man was seen leaving the scene in an unknown vehicle, but police have not provided a description.
What led up to the shooting and the motive are unknown.
The apartment has security gates and cameras in the area.
KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.
34.142508 -118.255075