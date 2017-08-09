× Woman Shot to Death in Glendale Identified

A woman who was shot to death in Glendale Tuesday night has been identified, officials announced Wednesday.

Hye Soon Oh, 67, was found lying in a vehicle inside an carport area of an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue about 8:40 p.m.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

A man was seen leaving the scene in an unknown vehicle, but police have not provided a description.

What led up to the shooting and the motive are unknown.

The apartment has security gates and cameras in the area.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

34.142508 -118.255075