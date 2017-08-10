12-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot When Gunman Opens Fire on Victorville Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 12-year-old girl was struck and killed when a man walked up to a home in Victorville Wednesday night and opened fire.

Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Monaco Drive following reports of a shooting, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Jodi Miller tweeted just before 9 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man walking up to the home armed with a shotgun, Miller said.

The man then fired several rounds, striking the victim inside the home, Miller said.

The Sheriff's Department identified the victim as 12-year-old Makiya Walls.

The girl died after being taken to a local hospital, according tweets from the Sheriff’s Department.

Video from the scene showed a front window of the home had been shattered.

The shooter, described by Miller only as a black man, fled the scene in what is believed to be a white four-door sedan.

It was unclear if the gunman knew the victim or her family.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing, Miller said.