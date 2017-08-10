Man Barricaded in Pacific Palisades Home After Allegedly Shooting at Estranged Girlfriend

SWAT officers were called to a barricade situation in Pacific Palisades after a man allegedly showed up intoxicated at his estranged girlfriend’s house late Wednesday night and opened fire following an argument.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the home in the 1600 block of Alta Mura Road around midnight, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling said.

A woman who ran from the residence and contacted neighborhood security guards said her “on-again off-again” boyfriend had arrived at her home drunk and the two got into an argument.

The argument escalated into a domestic violence situation and then the man fired several rounds at her as she ran away, Wendling said.

The victim, who is the resident of the home, was not struck by the gunfire and was safe, Wendling said.

The man was still inside the home when officers arrived but had stopped responding after authorities initially made contact with him, Wendling said.

“He was just full of vulgarities … and now he’s not answering the phone,” Wendling said.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

SWAT officers were working on a plan to go into the home to get the man, Wendling said.

Video from the scene showed multiple cans of teargas being shot into the home.

Nearby residents were asked to evacuate during the standoff, however, some chose to shelter in place, Wendling said.