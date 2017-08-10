Allegedly Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police in Venice Is ID’d

An armed man who died after police shot him in Venice last week has been identified as Todd Gregory Hurlburt, 53, authorities said.

Officers responded to a radio call of a possibly armed person in the 800 block of Venice Boulevard on Friday night, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck told police commissioners at their meeting Tuesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers arrived at the home, where a woman met them outside and told them the suspect was inside destroying property, police said Saturday.

Emergency personnel respond to the shooting that left Todd Hulburt, 58, dead in Venice. (Credit: KTLA)

Paramedics carry Todd Hulburt into a hospital after the officer-involved shooting in Venice that ultimately left him dead. (Credit: KTLA)

Inside, the officers saw a person — later identified by coroner’s officials as Hurlburt — sitting in a chair with an AR-15 rifle, Beck said. He ignored commands to drop the rifle, then stood up and pointed it at one of the officers, prompting police to shoot, Beck said. The AR-15 was found at the scene.

