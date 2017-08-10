Amid Growing Cross-Border Travel Demand From Mexicans and Americans, Airlines Add More Routes

The cushy business-class seats that Rosario Marín books on her regular flights between Los Angeles and Mexico are a far cry from the those on the two-day bus journeys she took as a teenager to visit relatives in Mexico City.

A consultant for companies that want to do cross-border commerce, Marín says the bus trips of her youth were mostly crammed with families relying on the least expensive transportation within Mexico. Today, she shares airline cabins with business executives and tourists — and the accommodations are a distinct upgrade.

“There is no luxury when you are sitting in a small seat for two days,” quipped Marín, a former U.S. Treasury Secretary who was born in Mexico.

Marín is contributing to an increasing demand for air travel between the United States and Mexico attributed partly to growing business ties between the two countries and rising international tourism by Mexico’s surging middle class. Then, there’s the never-ending desire to visit family, which points to changing demographics in the U.S.

