Bug-Covered Newborn With Umbilical Cord Attached Found on Houston Sidewalk; 2 in Custody

A newborn baby was found outside a Houston apartment complex early Thursday covered in ants, according to multiple media reports.

The baby girl was less than an hour old and still had the umbilical cord attached, according to Houston-area television station KTRK. A resident at the complex found the baby around 5:30 a.m. and called 911.

“I heard some crying and wining and crying, and I kept walking until I got closer to the noise, and then I look at the ground and there was a baby down there,” Albert Peterson, the man who found the baby, told KHOU in Houston.

He described the baby as “brand new.”

She “had mucus and blood and all kinds of stuff all over her body,” Peterson said.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies said if Peterson had not found the baby, officials would probably be investigating a homicide.

The 21-year-old mother is in custody and is currently undergoing medical and psychological evaluations.

Peterson told KTRK it wasn’t difficult for authorities to find her because she was bleeding and had left a trail of bloody footprints on the ground.

“She walked all the way around that corner bleeding,” he said. “You see her footprints on the ground.”

A man who was living with the woman was also taken into custody, according to KTRK.

The infant, meanwhile, is under observation at a local hospital.

Officials hope to place her with a family member. If that is not possible, the child will be placed in a foster home, according to KTRK.

HCSO investigators say hours old infant was found. Infant female is in good condition. Female has been detained — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 10, 2017