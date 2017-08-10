Burglary Suspect Who Fled Irvine Home After Baby Sitter Catches Him by Surprise Is Arrested: Police

Police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a juvenile who was allegedly captured on surveillance video burglarizing a house in Irvine and fled when a baby sitter arrived home.

The minor, whose name is not being released due to his age, was taken into custody in San Bernardino County, the Irvine Police Department said Thursday.

He is accused of smashing a rear sliding glass door to enter a residence in the 20 block of Royal Grove on July 31 around 12:30 p.m., according to a police news release.

A baby sitter returned home with a 4-year-old child a short time later and saw the burglar on the staircase, police said. Her appearance startled the suspect, prompting him to flee through an open garage door.

Police credited tips that resulted from the release of surveillance video with helping to lead to his location.

Irvine police worked with the San Bernardino Probation Department to detain the suspect after he was identified and located, according to the release.

