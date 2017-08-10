× Double Murder Charges Filed in Wrong-Way DUI Crash in West L.A.

A San Fernando man has been charged with murder after allegedly driving down the wrong side of the freeway in West Los Angeles while under the influence of alcohol and crashing into another vehicle, killing two people, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Rodney Deshone Wright, 39, faces two counts of murder and two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, the DA’s office said.

The crash happened on Jan. 21 and killed two Palmdale brothers — 27-year-old Ainsley Hall Hubbard and 31-year-old Aiden Cochran Hubbard, the DA said.

Prosecutors said Wright was driving his pickup truck southbound in the carpool lane of the 405 Freeway for a few miles. Once his vehicle was near the Sepulveda undercrossing in West L.A., it crashed head-on into a minivan that the Hubbard brothers were inside of, prosecutors said.

Wright is also facing charges of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury. The criminal complaint against him alleges his BAC was .15 percent or more.

Wright is being held on $4 million bail and has pled not guilty to all charges. He faces 30 years to life in state prison.

His next court appearance is Aug. 25 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.