Food-Borne Parasite Infections on the Rise in L.A. County, Health Officials Say

Health officials warned this week that an unusually high number of patients in Los Angeles County have been infected with a parasite that causes a severe stomach illness and can last for months if not treated.

Between June and Aug. 1 this year, 14 people in the county had been diagnosed with the intestinal infection cyclosporiasis, according to local health officials.

People typically get sick when they drink water or eat fresh produce that has been contaminated with feces containing the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis.

Health officials said they did not know what had caused the recent cases, but previous cyclospora outbreaks in the U.S. have been linked to raspberries, basil, cilantro and snow peas.

