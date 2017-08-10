× Man Charged in Connection With Killing Brother of L.A. County Supervisor in 1981

Authorities have arrested and charged a man accused of killing the brother of Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas 36 years ago in South L.A., officials said.

Michael Anthony Locklin, 61, was charged last week with the 1981 murder of Michael Thomas, according to a felony complaint filed in court. The complaint alleges Locklin killed Thomas during a robbery.

Greg Risling, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, confirmed the victim was Ridley-Thomas’ brother.

Locklin, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to be arraigned later this month. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison without parole or to death, the district attorney’s office said in a statement issued Thursday. Prosecutors will decide later whether to seek the death penalty.

