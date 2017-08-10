Man Suspected of Robbing Santa Clarita Bank Wanted in Connection With Other Incidents: FBI

A man who allegedly robbed a credit union in Santa Clarita Thursday is wanted in connection with several other robberies in the area, FBI officials told KTLA.

Thursday’s incident occurred about 5 p.m. at the California Credit Union at 24343 Magic Mountain Pkwy.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Niels Gittisarn said the man was wearing a Hawaiian shirt and drove off in a PT Cruiser with a rag top.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said the agency responded to the incident and that the man passed a note demanding cash and threatened a weapon.

She said the man was wearing a fedora.

FBI officials believe the man is a suspect in “several” other incidents.

On Thursday, the agency released photos of the same man in two incidents that occurred in June.

The man is seen at a Newhall Wells Fargo bank window on June 12, and at a Chase Bank on June 27.

No further details have been released and the man remains at large.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.