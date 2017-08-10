Man Suspected of Robbing Santa Clarita Bank Wanted in Connection With Other Incidents: FBI

A man who allegedly robbed a credit union in Santa Clarita Thursday is wanted in connection with several other robberies in the area, FBI officials told KTLA.

The FBI on Aug. 10, 2017, released this image of a man wanted in connection with a series of bank robberies in the Santa Clarita Valley dating back to June, 2017.

Thursday’s incident occurred about 5 p.m. at the California Credit Union at 24343 Magic Mountain Pkwy.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Niels Gittisarn said the man was wearing a Hawaiian shirt and drove off in a PT Cruiser with a rag top.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said the agency responded to the incident and that the man passed a note demanding cash and threatened a weapon.

She said the man was wearing a fedora.

FBI officials believe the man is a suspect in “several” other incidents.

Authorities respond to the scene of a robbery at a credit union in Santa Clarita on Aug. 10, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

On Thursday, the agency released photos of the same man in two incidents that occurred in June.

The man is seen at a Newhall Wells Fargo bank window on June 12, and at a Chase Bank on June 27.

No further details have been released and the man remains at large.

