Old Navy’s New Back to School Campaign Honoring Teachers Through Music Videos

Youth specialist at Boys & Girls Club of Milwaukee Cedric Gardner and Kindergarten teacher from Kipp Illuminar in East Los Angeles joined us live to tell us all about Old Navy’s new back to school campaign. This fall Old Navy is championing the unsung heroes of back-to-school – the incredible teachers – through a series of music videos. The eight videos feature original songs penned and performed by extraordinary teachers from across the United States. Created in partnership with Pharrell Williams’ creative collective, i am OTHER, the videos celebrate the launch of Old Navy’s cause platform ONward! focused on taking the next generation to the next level. For more information on the back to school campaign and to see all the music videos, click HERE.

For more information on Old Navy’s Back to School fashions, visit their website.