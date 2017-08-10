Overturned Big Rig Closes Lanes on Eastbound 10 Freeway in Downtown L.A.

An overturned big rig was blocking all lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway in central Los Angeles early Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Officer Tony Polizzi said the accident was reported at 1:58 a.m. at Santa Fe Avenue, and all lanes were closed beginning at 2:25 a.m. Fire and medical crews were on the scene, he said, but no injuries had been reported.

It was unclear what caused the big rig to topple, or how many other vehicles were involved. The CHP accident log mentions a white Honda with major front-end damage.

Traffic was being diverted onto Santa Fe Avenue.

