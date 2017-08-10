Recordings Suggest ‘Suge’ Knight, Attorney Discussed Bribing Witness in His Murder Trial

Transcripts of recorded conversations suggest former rap impresario Marion “Suge” Knight and his defense attorney discussed bribing witnesses to fabricate testimony in Knight’s upcoming murder trial, according to court records made public on Thursday.

According to the 22-page court filing by prosecutors, conversations between Knight, Long Beach attorney Matthew Fletcher and two others show the group “had an understanding that they were going to assist the defendant in procuring witnesses for his defense, which included payments for fabricated testimony.”

Knight’s fiance, Toi-Lin Kelly, and business partner, Mark Blankenship, were also on the phone calls, according to the Los Angeles County court filing.

Knight, 52, will stand trial next year on charges that he barreled his truck into Terry Carter and Cle “Bone” Sloan in the parking lot of a Compton burger stand in late January 2015, following a dispute on the set of the movie “Straight Outta Compton.”

