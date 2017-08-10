Triple Shooting in Compton Leaves 1 Man Dead, 2 Others Critical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One man was killed and two more were left in critical condition when a gunman opened fire in Compton Wednesday night.

The triple shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Compton Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The victims, all men, were taken to local hospitals following the shooting.

One of the men died at the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The other two victims were listed in critical condition.

Authorities are searching for at least one gunman, but no description was immediately available.

It was unclear if the shooter, or shooters, fled the area on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323) 890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).