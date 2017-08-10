KTLA Fashion Guy Lawrence Zarian joined us live with timeless pieces to help you update your man’s wardrobe from Rodd and Gunn. Rodd and Gunn is opening a brand new store at Westfield Century City on Aug 10. You can stop by from 12-3 for informal modeling and Dee Jay Tony Oh Kung Bowa will be spinning. For more information on Rodd and Gunn, visit their website. For more info on LZ, you can go to his website or follow him on social media.
Update Your Man’s Wardrobe With Essentials From Rodd and Gunn
