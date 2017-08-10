‘I Was Horrified’: Video Allegedly Shows Teens Putting Crying 7-Month-Old in Fridge in Massachusetts

Two teens are facing charges after a video posted to Snapchat allegedly shows them putting a baby inside a refrigerator, authorities said.

The girls were baby-sitting the infant on Monday in Danvers, Massachusetts, while the infant’s mother took a shower, she told CNN Boston affiliate WCVB.

Police in nearby Swampscott were alerted that evening, Essex District Attorney’s Office spokesman Steve O’Connell told CNN. In the video, you see a young infant crying before being placed inside a refrigerator by one of the teens, who appears to be laughing. The baby continues to cry as the door to the fridge is closed.

It’s unclear from the video how long the baby was inside the appliance but officials say the baby did not suffer any injuries.

The teens were arrested and charged Tuesday with child endangerment and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, O’Connell told CNN. They were arraigned the same day in Salem juvenile court. It was not clear whether they were in custody or out on bond.

The child’s mother told WCVB she was horrified when she found out what happened.

“I was horrified. I was in shock. I’m traumatized from that. I don’t want anyone near my child anymore,” she said.

One of the teens is her niece, the baby’s cousin.

“I know she wouldn’t hurt my daughter and that wasn’t her intentions. I think it was all foolishness, stupidity,” the baby’s mother said. “I will no longer be leaving my children with my niece or her friends again ever in my life.”