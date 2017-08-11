The Senior Director of Marketing for Yoobi Rachel Jonas Gilman joined us live with some of their colorful, vibrant supplies that spark learning and creativity. Yoobi, pronounced “you-be,” means “one for you, one for me.” For every Yoobi item you purchase, a Yoobi item will be donated to a classroom in need, right here in the U.S. It’s that simple! Yoobi supplies are available at Target and online. And today, just type in the code KTLA15 for 15% percent off. You can also follow them on social media.
Back to School Supplies With Yoobi
