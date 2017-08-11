Back to School Supplies With Yoobi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Senior Director of Marketing for Yoobi Rachel Jonas Gilman joined us live with some of their colorful, vibrant supplies that spark learning and creativity. Yoobi, pronounced “you-be,” means “one for you, one for me.” For every Yoobi item you purchase, a Yoobi item will be donated to a classroom in need, right here in the U.S. It’s that simple! Yoobi supplies are available at Target and online. And today, just type in the code KTLA15 for 15% percent off. You can also follow them on social media.