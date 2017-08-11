California Sues EPA for Documents to Determine if Administrator Scott Pruitt Has Conflict of Interest

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Friday filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency alleging it failed to comply with a request for documents that might indicate whether agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has a conflict of interest.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies about the fiscal year 2018 budget during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill on June 27, 2017. (Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The lawsuit in federal court in Washington D.C. seeks an order to force the EPA to turn over the documents.

Pruitt has stated he would recuse himself from some cases in which he had sued the EPA while serving as Oklahoma’s attorney general, but a memo released by the agency indicated Pruitt might not abstain from EPA rulemaking on the same issues that are the subject of his litigation.

Becerra used the Freedom of Information Act to request documents involving the issues where potential conflicts could exist, but said the papers have not been provided.

