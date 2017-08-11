× City of L.A. Faces 2 Lawsuits Over Traffic Lane Reductions in Playa del Rey

When Los Angeles officials removed traffic lanes on four streets in Playa del Rey earlier this summer, a wave of outrage swept through the Westside and the South Bay.

Drivers frustrated by long delays on their usual routes flooded City Hall with calls. A condo association sued. And some irate commuters launched a fundraiser to recall Westside Councilman Mike Bonin.

Now, the newly narrow streets are facing their second legal challenge.

A group of Playa del Rey and Manhattan Beach residents sued the city of Los Angeles on Thursday, alleging that transportation officials broke state law by removing traffic lanes on Vista del Mar, Pershing Drive and Culver and Jefferson boulevards without conducting a thorough environmental review.

