Driver Sought After Video Captures Violent Crash That Left BMW Stuck Under Semi on 10 Fwy in I.E.

California Highway Patrol officials are searching for the driver of an Infiniti that was caught on video triggering a violent crash that left a BMW pinned under a big rig on the 10 Freeway in the Rialto area earlier this week

The collision occurred about 3 p.m. Wednesday on the westbound 10 between the Riverside and Pepper avenues exits, according to a Facebook post from Alan Parcero, whose mother was driving the BMW at the time of the crash.

Dashcam video captured the terrifying moment when the BMW was cut off and side-swiped by the Infiniti, causing it to hit another sedan and veer into a nearby big rig. The car ended up trapped beneath the semi's trailer and was dragged for a short distance.

The sedan stopped next to the center divider.

Meanwhile, the Infiniti driver continued on and left the scene, according to the footage. Parcero also stated in the post that the driver fled and didn't return.

Jose Rios was driving on the freeway at the time, and captured video of the crash on a dash camera that had been placed on the rear of his vehicle.

In a phone interview Friday morning, Rios told KTLA he saw the Infiniti weaving in and out of traffic and driving at a high rate of speed before the violent collision.

Once Rios saw what happened, he stopped and pulled over to assist the BMW driver.

“She was pretty worked up, she was screaming and crying," Rios said. “Once she got out the car, she immediately ran to the truck driver and hugged him. She was holding on to the truck driver. I ran and I asked her, ‘Is anybody else in the car? Is anybody else in the car?’ There’s smoke everywhere.”

The woman suffered minor injuries, including cuts and bruises, according to Parcero.

Rios provided the woman and her family with the video from his dash camera.

"Thank you Jose for catching this evidence on your dash cam and pulling over to help aid my mom, I appreciate your kindness. It means a lot to our family," a grateful Parcero wrote in the post.

CHP confirmed Friday that they found the Infiniti sometime after the crash; they have not yet located the driver, although they believe they know who was behind the wheel at the time.

No additional details were immediately provided by the agency.