Former Customs Specialist Charged With Sexually Assaulting Employee at LAX

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agricultural specialist has been charged with sexually assaulting an employee at Los Angeles International Airport, prosecutors said.

Kanwar Dhaliwal, 36, is facing three felony charges for sexual assault-related offenses in connection with the 2014 incident, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The FBI and investigators for the district attorney’s office arrested Dhaliwal on Wednesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

He is accused of approaching the victim at the airport on Aug. 28, 2014, and making sexual advances, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.