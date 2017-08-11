Fumes From Nail Salon at Palmdale Wal-Mart Lead to 9 People Being Hospitalized

Fumes coming from a nail salon sickened people inside a Wal-Mart in Palmdale, which was evacuated on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the supercenter at 40130 10th St. West about 3:30 p.m.

There were reports of a strong odor and some complaint of difficulty breathing, a Los Angeles County Fire Department official said. Twenty-five people were evacuated.

Nine people were eventually transported to a hospital, all of them with minor injuries, fire Inspector Joey Marron said. Aerial video from Sky5 showed people being treated in the parking lot, with about 10 emergency vehicles on site.

The odor turned out to be nail salon fumes that got into part of the HVAC system, Marron said. The nail salon is within the Wal-Mart at that location.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.