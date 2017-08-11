How to Score ‘Hamilton’ Tickets at the Pantages for $10

After some delay and much anticipation, details of the $10 “Hamilton” ticket lottery for Los Angeles were announced Friday morning — and go into effect immediately.

How it works: Forty tickets will be sold for $10 apiece for every performance at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, where “Hamilton” will play Friday through Dec. 30. Ticket hopefuls enter by going to www.LuckySeat.com/hamilton or by downloading a new “Hamilton” app (HamiltonBroadway.com/app).

The daily lottery opens at 11 a.m. Pacific time two days prior to the performance date and closes at 9 a.m. Pacific time the day before the performance. So, for a Wednesday show, the lottery would open at 11 a.m. Monday and close at 9 a.m. Tuesday. About two hours after the lottery closes, winners are chosen and notified by email or text. Winners then have until 4 p.m. that day to pay online by credit card. Winners who do not complete their purchase by the 4 p.m. deadline will forfeit their ticket.

Winners will need a valid photo ID that matches the name on their lottery entry. Each person will be limited to one entry per performance.

