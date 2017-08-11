L.A. City Officials Hustle to Meet Olympics Budget Deadline

Los Angeles is on track to host the Olympics four years later than it originally planned. Yet it is hustling to approve a new deal within days.

City officials say the International Olympic Committee imposed a deadline of Aug. 18 to approve agreements that spell out their financial responsibilities for hosting the 2028 Games. The City Council is scheduled to make its decision Friday, a week before that deadline.

The schedule leaves L.A. leaders with less time than they had to scrutinize the bid for the 2024 Olympics. They endorsed the bid in January after receiving a budget and an independent analysis of the spending plan, which were provided more than a month in advance.

This time, council members will vote several months before they have a revised budget for the 2028 Games. Nor will they have an independent evaluation of that updated budget. The council received a report on the various agreements on Wednesday, two days before its anticipated vote.

