New Details Expected in Investigation Into Fatal Shooting of 12-Year-Old Girl in Victorville

New details are expected to be released Friday on the investigation into the shooting death of 12-year-old Makiya Walls in Victorville on Wednesday night.

San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon will provide the information during a 10 a.m. news conference at the department’s headquarters.

Walls was inside her home in the 17000 block of Monaco Drive when witnesses say a man walked up to the house holding a shotgun and opened fire.

Walls, whose first day of school would have been Thursday, was struck by the gunfire and later died at a local hospital.

Little information was provided about the gunman, who is still at large, following the shooting.

Investigators only described him as a black man who may have fled in a white, possibly four-door sedan.

It was also unclear why the gunman targeted Walls’ home.

A vigil for Walls was held in Adelanto Thursday evening.

“My baby was loved,” Walls’ mother Maesha McCullers told KTLA. “This is hard. This is very very difficult. I’ve never felt anything like this.”

The girl’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.