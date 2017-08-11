O.C. Girl, 12, Holds Lemonade Stand Fundraiser to Raise Money for Homeless People

Posted 2:10 PM, August 11, 2017, by

A 12-year-old girl who has raised thousands of dollars to help homeless people was hoping to raise even more at a lemonade stand fundraiser in Los Alamitos on Friday. Chip Yost reports from Los Alamitos for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 11, 2017.