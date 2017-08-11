Squaw Valley Resort Fined $20K After Ski Patroller on Staff Is Killed in Avalanche Control Operation

Lake Tahoe is seen from the top of the tram at the Squaw Valley ski area. (Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California’s worker safety agency has fined Squaw Valley Ski Holldings LLC for an accident at the Squaw Valley resort last year in which a ski patroller working on avalanche control operations was killed.

Cal/OSHA cited two “serious” violations in the Jan. 24 death of 42-year-old Joe Zuiches.

Zuiches died about 8:35 a.m. at the top of the Gold Coast Ridge after exploding a hand charge containing ammonium nitrate, Squaw Valley officials said at the time of the incident.

In its citations, the charge was described as weighing 1.8 pounds with a cap and fuse with a 90 second burn rate that exploded near Zuiches’ torso.

