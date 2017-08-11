× Squaw Valley Resort Fined $20K After Ski Patroller on Staff Is Killed in Avalanche Control Operation

California’s worker safety agency has fined Squaw Valley Ski Holldings LLC for an accident at the Squaw Valley resort last year in which a ski patroller working on avalanche control operations was killed.

Cal/OSHA cited two “serious” violations in the Jan. 24 death of 42-year-old Joe Zuiches.

Zuiches died about 8:35 a.m. at the top of the Gold Coast Ridge after exploding a hand charge containing ammonium nitrate, Squaw Valley officials said at the time of the incident.

In its citations, the charge was described as weighing 1.8 pounds with a cap and fuse with a 90 second burn rate that exploded near Zuiches’ torso.

