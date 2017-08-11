Thai Consulate Warns of Protests Unless Bodies of 2 Exchange Students Are Pulled From Kings River in Fresno County

The Thai community is preparing to organize twin protests in Los Angeles and San Francisco Monday if authorities in Fresno County fail to recover the bodies of two Thai students believed to be trapped in the Kings River, Thai consulate officials say.

The bodies are believed to be in a mangled automobile that was first spotted at the bottom of a treacherous river gorge more than two weeks ago. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has told family members and consulate officials that they are still trying to determine the safest way of recovering the bodies, but the Royal Thai Consulate-General Los Angeles wrote on Facebook that protesters are urging action now.

“The students’ relatives gave an interview to the AP News that they were thinking of hiring a private rescuer if necessary to recover the bodies as it has been 15 days,” the consulate said in its statement.

The Kings River is cold and fast from melting snow and recent thunderstorms.

