The Pacific Wine & Food Classic Preview With Simon Majumdar

Author, food and travel writer Simon Majumdar joined us live with a preview of The Pacific Wine & Food Classic happening August 19 & 20. He also give us a taste of Indian inspired dishes he loves to cook in the Summer. There are more than 100 summer dishes from top chefs, wines, and summer cocktails to experience at the Pacific Food and wine Classic. KTLA Viewers can get a special discount on tickets. Use code 50 for $50 off. For more information, click HERE.
