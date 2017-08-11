BREAKING: 2028 Summer Olympics agreement approved by Los Angeles City Council

The Pacific Wine & Food Classic Preview With Simon Majumdar

Posted 11:42 AM, August 11, 2017, by

Author, food and travel writer Simon Majumdar joined us live with a preview of The Pacific Wine & Food Classic happening August 19 & 20. He also give us a taste of Indian inspired dishes he loves to cook in the Summer. There are more than 100 summer dishes from top chefs, wines, and summer cocktails to experience at the Pacific Food and wine Classic. KTLA Viewers can get a special discount on tickets. Use code 50 for $50 off. For more information, click HERE.