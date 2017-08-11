Unmasked Burglar Caught on Video Stealing $6K in Property from Anaheim Home: Police

An unmasked man is seen walking into an Anaheim home and leaving with more than $6,000 in stolen items in video footage released by local police on Friday.

Anaheim police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man, who walked into the home quietly and used his shirt to touch the door when first entering, as seen in a video released by the Anaheim Police Department on Facebook.

The video later shows him leaving with a large black and gray-colored bag. Jewelry, checks and car keys were among the stolen items, police said.

The burglary happened in June at a residence near Weir Canyon Road and Serrano Avenue in Anaheim, police said in a Facebook post.

The burglar is described by police as a white man who is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 170 pounds. He appears to be in his mid to late 30s and has short black hair, a black goatee and tattoos on his left arm, police said.

His vehicle is described by police as “an older light colored 4-door BMW with five spoke rims.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers 855-847-6227 and may remain anonymous.