Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles at Griffith Park where an international spotlight on Asian and African elephants brings attention to the urgent threat of their extinction, kicks off the Los Angeles Zoo's World Elephant Day Celebration on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday August 13, 2017, 10 am to 4 pm. Los Angeles Zoo officials say the weekend provides an opportunities to explore and learn about elephants, especially the challenges they face in the wild, highlight the Zoo's state-of-the-art Elephants of Asia exhibit with chances to learn about its four elephant residents, including Tina, Jewel, Billy and recently arrived Shaunzi, and how they're cared for.

World Elephant Day Celebration is part of the Zoo's year-long 50th Anniversary "ZooLAbration." More information about the Zoo’s 50th Anniversary is available online.

World Elephant Day Weekend

Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

(323) 644-4200

TICKET INFORMATION: $20 for general admission (ages 13 to 61); $17 for seniors (ages 62+), and $15 for children (ages 2 to 12). No ticket is required for children under 2. Admission for Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association members is free.