2 State Troopers Killed in Helicopter Crash While Assisting the “Ongoing Situation in Charlottesville,” Police Say

Posted 7:21 PM, August 12, 2017, by , Updated at 07:35PM, August 12, 2017

Two state troopers were killed in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville, the Virginia town where at least one person died and dozens were injured following a white nationalist rally there Saturday, state police said.

A Virginia State Police helicopter crashed into a wooded area near Charlottesville at about 2 p.m. PDT just as the city saw violent clashes involving white nationalists, “alt-right” activists and counterprotesters at a “Unite the Right” rally on Saturday.

Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates (Credit: Virginia State Police via CNN)

Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates (Credit: Virginia State Police via CNN)

The helicopter “was assisting public safety resources with the ongoing situation in Charlottesville,” state police said in a press release.

The two men who died have been identified as Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen of Midlothian, Virginia and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton, Virginia, state police said.

Lt. H. Jay Cullen (Virginia State Police via CNN)

Lt. H. Jay Cullen (Virginia State Police via CNN)

Both died at the scene, police said.

“Our state police and law enforcement family at-large are mourning this tragic outcome to an already challenging day,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, who is Virginia State Police superintendent.

“Lieutenant Cullen was a highly-respected professional aviator and Trooper-Pilot Bates was a welcome addition to the Aviation Unit, after a distinguished assignment as a special agent with our Bureau of Criminal Investigation,” Flaherty said. “Their deaths are a tremendous loss to our agency and the Commonwealth.”

The crash is still under investigation but there is “no indication of foul play being a factor in the crash,” state police said.

 

 