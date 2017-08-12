2 State Troopers Killed in Helicopter Crash While Assisting the “Ongoing Situation in Charlottesville,” Police Say

Two state troopers were killed in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville, the Virginia town where at least one person died and dozens were injured following a white nationalist rally there Saturday, state police said.

A Virginia State Police helicopter crashed into a wooded area near Charlottesville at about 2 p.m. PDT just as the city saw violent clashes involving white nationalists, “alt-right” activists and counterprotesters at a “Unite the Right” rally on Saturday.

The helicopter “was assisting public safety resources with the ongoing situation in Charlottesville,” state police said in a press release.

The two men who died have been identified as Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen of Midlothian, Virginia and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton, Virginia, state police said.

Both died at the scene, police said.

“Our state police and law enforcement family at-large are mourning this tragic outcome to an already challenging day,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, who is Virginia State Police superintendent.

“Lieutenant Cullen was a highly-respected professional aviator and Trooper-Pilot Bates was a welcome addition to the Aviation Unit, after a distinguished assignment as a special agent with our Bureau of Criminal Investigation,” Flaherty said. “Their deaths are a tremendous loss to our agency and the Commonwealth.”

The crash is still under investigation but there is “no indication of foul play being a factor in the crash,” state police said.