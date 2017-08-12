Authorities Searching for Driver After Man Dies in South L.A. Hit-and-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police were searching for the driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a man in South Los Angeles before fleeing the scene early Saturday morning.

Officials received a report of a person injured in the road on Broadway, near the intersection with 88th Street, around 2:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Officer Jonathan Tom.

Responding officers located the man on the ground and called Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, who declared him dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet identified the man but said he appeared to be in his 40s.

No further details were immediately available.