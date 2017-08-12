Driver of Car that Plowed into Charlottesville Demonstrators, Killing 1 and Injuring 19, Is ID’d and in Police Custody

The suspect being held in a Virginia jail in connection with a deadly crash near a scheduled rally of white nationalists has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, according to Superintendent Martin Kumer with the Albermarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail .

Fields is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

The crash left a 32-year-old woman dead and injured 19 others, Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said, CNN reported.

Earlier, Thomas had told CNN a man was in custody and the subject of a homicide investigation, but had not yet named the suspect.

“I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will — go home,” Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer wrote on Twitter.