Amid Bloodshed in Charlottesville, Obama Tweets Mandela Quote, Mayor Garcetti Condemns ‘Shocking Violence’ and Others React Along Bipartisan Lines

In reaction to deadly violence seen at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Barack Obama sent an emotional series of tweets about being “taught to love” while Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke out against the “shocking violence” alongside other local, state and national leaders along bipartisan lines.

A car slammed into a group of protesters at the “Unite the Right” rally, held in the town of Charlottesville, killing at least one person along with injuring multiple others Saturday morning. Later, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said a total of three people have died in the violence so far, but did not say how the rest of them died.

Authorities said a helicopter crash near the site of the bloody clashes had killed two, and in total, more than 30 people have been injured, CNN reported.

The bloodshed has been condemned by President Donald Trump as hate “on many sides,” while Gov. McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency.

The acts and rhetoric in #Charlottesville over past 24 hours are unacceptable & must stop. A right to speech is not a right to violence. — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 12, 2017

Meanwhile, 44th President Barack Obama sent a moving series of tweets on Saturday quoting Nelson Mandela.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion,” he wrote. “People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love … For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Garcetti released a statement condemning the “acts of hatred” on Saturday afternoon.

“The shocking violence in Charlottesville — and the abhorrent ideology behind it — have no place in America or anywhere in the world,” Garcetti said.

“Angelenos and people everywhere condemn these acts of hatred, and are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries suffered today,” he said.

Current and past state and national leaders have spoken out against the deadly demonstrations in varying ways, some of them taking a stronger stance against the elements of racism involved in Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally that brought together neo-Nazis, white nationalists, “alt-right” activists and counterprotesters.

White supremacists aren't patriots, they're traitors- Americans must unite against hatred & bigotry #Charlottesville https://t.co/Zr1Jg9jBXu — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 12, 2017

Trump has inspired neo-nazi's, nationalistic supremacists & KKK. This is not the fabric of our great nation. #UnAmerican #Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/ccwcKh8IIP — Kevin de Leόn (@kdeleon) August 12, 2017

This is un-American. We must all stand against hatred and bigotry. Our unity is our strength and diversity is our power. https://t.co/nMlpA3ru6s — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2017

The hate and bigotry witnessed in #Charlottesville does not reflect American values. I wholeheartedly oppose their actions. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 12, 2017

Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 12, 2017

There is only one side. #charlottesville — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017

The views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant. Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 12, 2017