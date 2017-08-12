Amid Bloodshed in Charlottesville, Obama Tweets Mandela Quote, Mayor Garcetti Condemns ‘Shocking Violence’ and Others React Along Bipartisan Lines

In reaction to deadly violence seen at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Barack Obama sent an emotional series of tweets about being “taught to love” while Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke out against the “shocking violence” alongside other local, state and national leaders along bipartisan lines.
A car slammed into a group of protesters at the “Unite the Right” rally, held in the town of Charlottesville, killing at least one person along with injuring multiple others Saturday morning. Later, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said a total of three people have died in the violence so far, but did not say how the rest of them died.
Authorities said a helicopter crash near the site of the bloody clashes had killed two, and in total, more than 30 people have been injured, CNN reported.
The bloodshed has been condemned by President Donald Trump as hate “on many sides,” while Gov. McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency.
Meanwhile, 44th President Barack Obama sent a moving series of tweets on Saturday quoting Nelson Mandela.
“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion,” he wrote. “People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love … For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”
Garcetti released a statement condemning the “acts of hatred” on Saturday afternoon.
“The shocking violence in Charlottesville — and the abhorrent ideology behind it — have no place in America or anywhere in the world,” Garcetti said.
“Angelenos and people everywhere condemn these acts of hatred, and are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries suffered today,” he said.
Current and past state and national leaders have spoken out against the deadly demonstrations in varying ways, some of them taking a stronger stance against the elements of racism involved in Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally that brought together neo-Nazis, white nationalists, “alt-right” activists and counterprotesters.