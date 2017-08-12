Protesters Rally in Downtown L.A. to Denounce Racially-Charged Violence in Charlottesville

Dozens of protesters rallied in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening to denounce the racially-charged violence in Charlottesville, Va.

More than a hundred demonstrators marched in front of Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, chanting, “No justice, no peace,” and waving signs that read “Solidarity with Charlottesville,” “White Silence = Violence” and “Stop White Terrorists.”

The peaceful demonstration came hours after three people were killed and dozens injured in Charlottesville when a rally staged by white nationalists turned violent. The “Unite the Right” rally was a battle over the city’s ordered removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Before the rally could even begin, neo-Nazis, white nationalists and other far-right figures began brawling with large numbers of anti-racism protesters in the streets of the college town.

