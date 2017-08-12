Saturday “Gayle on the Go!, Saturday, August 12th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! Let's do something interesting! Let's learn something new!

Here are some SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions. Enjoy!

National Bowling Day

Bowl for Free on National Bowling Day

Bowlmor Santa Monica

234 Pico Boulevard

Santa Monica

nationalbowlingday.com

It’s NATIONAL BOWLING DAY! Bowlmor AMF Centers celebrating by launching the first ever BOWLING EMOJI APP. Once you download it, you can locate a Bowlmor AMF Center near you for a free game of bowling!

Free!

BoldPas: An Art Takeover of Old Pasadena @ Noon

Throughout Old Pasadena

626 356 9725

oldpasadena.org/boldpas

Free to the public is BOLDPAS, a one day intersection of design, architecture, art, history and public space featuring one dozen site-specific art installations in Old Pasadena’s historic pedestrian alleyways.

Catcon

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

catconworldwide.com

Also in Pasadena, at the Pasadena Convention Center, CATCON. You COULD call it the Comic Con for cat lovers.

There are new products, cat conversation, and of course, CATS.

Dine LBC (Formerly Long Beach Restaurant Week)

Various Long Beach Locations

dinelbc.com

This is the last weekend to enjoy what was previously known as Long Beach Restaurant Week, Dine LBC. Many of Long Beach’s best restaurants are offering a variety of food and drink specials until Sunday, August 13th.

Featuring restaurants both upscale and casual, along with mom-and-pop style eateries and a diverse selection of cuisines to choose from, you’ll be able to satisfy all of your food cravings. Each participating restaurant will offer a three-course menu priced at $15, $25, $35, $45, $55 or $65, either per participant with wine-pairing options at fine dining locations, or dinner for two priced at $25, $35, $45, $55 or $65, where participants share an appetizer, each enjoy their own entree, then share a dessert at more casual restaurants.

Long Beach Jazz Festival

Rainbow Lagoon Park

East Shoreline Drive

Long Beach

longbeachjazzfestival.com

Beautiful Rainbow Lagoon Park is home to this weekend’s 30th Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival.

It’s absolutely necessary to check the website not only for ticket information, but for the huge schedule of jazz talent performing this weekend.

World Famous Hatch Chiles from New Mexico

Roasting: Ralphs, Pasadena, 3601 East Foothill Boulevard

Roasting: Ralphs, Anaheim, 711 South Weir Canyon Road

friedas.com/RalphsHatch

Frieda’s Specialty Produce and Ralphs are bringing the authentic New Mexico Hatch Chile experience back to Southern California this August!

This year’s events are every weekend in August from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select Ralphs locations from the Valley all the way down to San Diego. Freshly roasted Hatch Chiles are available in 10 lbs. and 25 lbs. cases. Fresh chiles are also available by the pound.

Frieda’s Specialty Produce, located in Los Alamitos in Orange County, is a distributor of exotic fruits and gourmet vegetables. We have been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families, and food lovers everywhere since 1962.

Roasting Saturday August 12

• Pasadena: 3601 E. Foothill Blvd.

• Anaheim: 711 S Weir Canyon Rd.

Hatch Chiles are only grown in the Mesilla Valley around Hatch, New Mexico, and only available fresh from August to September. (Or as some of our Hatch chile fans call it a New Mexican Christmas, or a “Hatch-mas”!) The robust, spicy flavor of the Hatch Chiles makes it a beloved pepper. The zesty aroma of Hatch Chiles being roasted over an open flame, which you can smell from blocks away, is totally intoxicating! There is nothing like a chile roasting event. Where else would you find a huge metal tumbler full of chiles, roasting over jet-like flames?

Visit: http://www.friedas.com/RalphsHatch for schedule and recipe ideas, and follow us on social media #RalphsHatch.

“Elephants” by Author Rebecca Heller

Book Reading & Signing@ Noon

Book and Cookies

2309 Main Street

Santa Monica

http://www.amazon.com

http://www.barnesandnoble.com

Meet author Rebecca Heller as her book reading and book signing for her new children’s book ELEPHANTS.

Heller’s appearance at Books and Cookies in Santa Monica is in honor of Saturday, World Elephant Day.

World Elephant Day Celebration

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

323 644 4200

lazoo.org

World Elephant Day is also celebrated at the Los Angeles Zoo, where visitors can see the state-of-the-art ELEPHANTS OF ASIA exhibit, participate in the elephant barn tours and witness demonstrations of daily enrichment activities.

5th Annual Beautycon Festival

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

beautycon.com/beautycon-los-angeles

This is where you can find the latest on looking good. It’s the BEAUTYCON FESTIVAL at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Local, national and international beauty experts are all in one location providing…beautiful information and demonstrations.

Time is Running Out to Register!

Saturday, August 19th Plane Pull Fundraiser

Special Olympics Southern California

Long Beach Airport

2830 East Wardlow Road

Long Beach

sosc.org/planepull

Time is running out to register as an individual or a team for the Saturday, August 19th, 2017 Special Olympics Plane Pull fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California.

To learn how to participate as an individual, team, or donate, please check the website:sosc.org/planepull

Make it a great Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!