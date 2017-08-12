Thousands of Feline Enthusiasts Expected to Turn Out at Pasadena’s CatCon

August 12, 2017

The annual CatCon convention will be held at the Pasadena Convention Center this Saturday and Sunday, bringing together cat lovers to enjoy a slew of feline-themed activies and products with special appearances by internet-famous kitties. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 6 on Aug. 12, 2017.