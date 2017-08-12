The annual CatCon convention will be held at the Pasadena Convention Center this Saturday and Sunday, bringing together cat lovers to enjoy a slew of feline-themed activies and products with special appearances by internet-famous kitties. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 6 on Aug. 12, 2017.
Thousands of Feline Enthusiasts Expected to Turn Out at Pasadena’s CatCon
