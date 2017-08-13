4-Year-Old Girl Shot Several Times at Stockton Gas Station

A 4-year-old was shot several times Saturday at a gas station in Stockton, officials said.

The shooting broke out after the girl and her father pulled into the parking lot of United Gasoline on East Main Street around 8:29 p.m., according to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

Three men in a white, two-door car shot at the pair, striking the girl and the vehicle she was in, Stockton police said.

She was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where she was said to be recovering.

Her father was not harmed.

Officers were searching for the suspects, who they believe are two Latino men and one black man.

No further details were immediately available.