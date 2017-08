× Crews Battle 850-Acre Brush Fire in Riverside

Crews Sunday are battling a brush fire that has grown to 850 acres on Box Springs Mountain in Riverside, officials said.

The Blaine Fire was reported about 4:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Blaine Street.

The fire has now burned into Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department jurisdiction.

About 150 firefighters are at the scene and four helicopters are making air drops.

The #BlaineFire is now 500 acres burning on Box Springs Mountain. #CALFIREservingCA — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) August 14, 2017