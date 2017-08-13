Despite California’s Strict New Law, Hundreds of Schools Still Don’t Have Enough Vaccinated Kids

Even with a new law that has boosted kindergarten vaccination rates to record highs, hundreds of schools across California still have so many children lacking full immunization that they pose an increased risk of disease outbreaks, according to a Times analysis of state data.

At nearly 750 schools, 90% or fewer kindergartners had been fully vaccinated last year, the analysis found. Experts say the rate should be at least 95% to prevent the spread of highly contagious diseases such as measles.

California’s tougher inoculation law, known as SB 277, was approved in 2015 after a measles outbreak that originated at Disneyland. The law bars parents from citing religious or personal beliefs to excuse their children from immunizations, but some who already had such exemptions were allowed to keep them.

The rest of the unvaccinated children need a form signed by their doctor saying they had a medical reason not to get their shots.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.