Fresno County Authorities Meet With Thai Consulate, Family of Kings River Crash Victims to Discuss Recovery

Fresno County sheriff’s officials discussed recovery efforts Friday with the Royal Thai Consulate-General Los Angeles and the families of two exchange students who died when their car plunged into the Kings River more than two weeks ago.

The meeting came a day after the Thai Consulate warned of protests unless the students’ bodies were pulled from the river soon. The victims’ families told the Associated Press that they would consider hiring a private company to get the bodies.

“We outlined the challenges we’re facing and also showed them some images and video so they can get a better perspective” said Tony Botti, a spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. “It established a good one-on-one relationship.”

The crumpled vehicle was first spotted at the bottom of the treacherous river gorge last month, not far from Convict Flat Campground in Hume. The rapid lies between two canyon faces more than 500 feet high.

